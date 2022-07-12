No charges filed after argument leads to Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No charges have been filed in connection with a shooting early Tuesday in Roanoke.

About 2:25 a.m. July 12, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue SW. As officers arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to a hospital via personal vehicle. Additional officers went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to speak with the victim, a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

The suspected shooter made his way to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives, who say it appears the two men got into an argument that became physical and led to the shooting.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The decision regarding no charges came after police consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, though this remains an ongoing investigation.

