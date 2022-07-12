Hometown Local
BBB Serving Western Virginia warns people to watch out for scams during Amazon Prime Day

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many of you might take advantage of Christmas shopping in July.

It’s the start of Amazon Prime Day.

Any time there’s a big online shopping deal, it’s usually when scammers will also try to take advantage of you.

Julie Wheeler, President & CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia, says don’t get caught up in clicking on ads on your social media feeds or lookalike websites.

Make sure you double and triple check you are on a legitimate site.

If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is and always pay with a credit card.

“Credit cards you can dispute and you can dispute before you’ve paid for it. If you do a debit card, you actually can dispute it as well, but sometimes that money is already out of your account and it may take a while to get it back. So, the credit cards add those extra protections if they don’t ship what they are supposed to ship or if it doesn’t work properly or if they charge the wrong amount,” said Wheeler.

If there are pictures of an item that look fake, you can do a reverse image search to see if it’s from another site.

“Any time you are making a purchase, know the return policy. Each retailer can set their own return policy. They may or may not give you a refund or credit back to your credit card. They may only give you a credit to be used in the future or they may have a restocking fee so know that on the front end so that you can make an informed decision,” said Wheeler.

There are also other retailers that are having deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day so make sure to shop around.

