Bedford Humane Society raising funds, searching for forever home for paralyzed puppy

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A foster family in Huddleston is looking for the perfect forever home for a furry friend that captured their hearts.

Oreo is a Pitbull mix puppy that doesn’t have use of his back legs.

The family is fostering him from the Bedford Humane Society and they say he is sweet, cuddly, and extremely well-behaved. He is also good with other animals and kids. They say they hope his disability doesn’t scare people from wanting to adopt him.

“There’s a lot of things that most dogs, even of his age, don’t quite know yet, but because we’re home a lot and we’ve been able to work with him, I feel like he’s developed a lot faster than most dogs have, even without physically developing as much,” says Kayden Ryder, who is helping foster Oreo.

Oreo is available for adoption. You can contact the Bedford Humane Society for more information.

Funds are also being accepted through the Humane Society for Oreo’s forever family when they adopt him to help cover future medical bills.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.