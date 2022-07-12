Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Blacksburg Transit hoping to return to pre-pandemic ridership levels

Blacksburg Transit is looking for more drivers
Blacksburg Transit is looking for more drivers(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Transit is working to get as many bus drivers as possible behind the wheel this summer.

“We’ve had very full training classes these last few months, and we’re just keeping the ball rolling to hopefully get staffed as quickly as possible,” Blacksburg Transit’s Lincoln Sklar said.

Even with those full trainings there are around 100 drivers on staff. The goal is to have around 135.

“It’s important, the more drivers we can get, the more service we can put out, the fewer number of cars on the road, the more passengers we can carry,” Sklar said.

Blacksburg Transit says it can work with anyone over the age of 19 who has or is eligible for a driver’s license.

“We have people who’ve driven nothing bigger than the minivan who within six to eight weeks are fully driving buses,” Sklar said.

The pandemic put the brakes on ridership around Blacksburg, but BT hopes to creep back up to 2019 levels this fall.

“The pandemic slowed our ridership down a lot, this has really been a rebuilding year, we’re running at about 75%, or a little bit more of what we saw in our last year before the pandemic, which was our highest ridership,” Sklar said.

Even with students back in Blacksburg, that doesn’t mean ridership will return to historic levels.

“Part of that depends on Virginia Tech, if they’re continuing to have more online class options. I know a lot of students really enjoy that,” Sklar said.

If you’d like to apply to work for Blacksburg Transit click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Landon Rabey, found dead in Buckingham County.
6-year-old boy found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

SPC outlook for Tuesday evening.
Weather Alert Day: Front brings storms this evening
Traffic alert
Rockbridge Co. crash closes portion of US-11N
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
Poppy's in Christiansburg, Va
Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg