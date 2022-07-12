Construction on Orange Avenue and Gus Nick Boulevard wraps up on Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on Orange Avenue going westbound near Gus Nick Boulevard have had to reroute through a detour all day on Tuesday. The detour is set to end at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The section of road was closed on Tuesday after a water main break Monday afternoon. It’s the second water main break to happen in the intersection within three months.

Traffic was rerouted through Wildwood neighborhood from Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening.

Crews first arrived at the water main break Monday afternoon and worked to get the section of road back open to traffic.

A spokesperson from the Western Virginia Water Authority explained the older piping in the entire intersection would be replaced next spring after the section had another water main break back in April 2022.

“The break that we had yesterday was about five feet away from where we had done a repair several months ago,” Sarah Baumgardner said. “And the original 1950′s pipe becomes the weak point, and that is what broke.”

Wildwood resident Chris Craft explained the detour led to a noisy night with traffic driving through his neighborhood.

“It’s a lot of noise, people speeding down the roads,” Craft said. “People are frustrated. They want to get to their appointments or their meetings or their families, and this just keeps them from doing it.”

Baumgardner explained plans are in place to replace all of the old cast iron piping from the 1950′s.

“We are working to go through our entire water distribution system and replace this aging and problematic pipe,” Baumgardner said.

Delays with shipping repair materials has prevented crews from starting the larger project sooner than Spring 2023.

“Right now, it can be challenging to get all the materials you need, because supply chain issues are impacting us just like everybody else,” Baumgardner said. “A million dollars a mile is what it costs to replace a 12 inch section of pipe.”

The detour traffic going westbound on Orange Avenue goes through the Wildwood neighborhood on Eastern Avenue.

