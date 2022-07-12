Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Court documents shed light on murder investigation of Elliston woman

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Details are emerging into the investigation of the June murder of an Elliston woman.

On June 6, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Hunter Stallard, 38, in connection with the death of Crystal Hannah.

Stallard was charged with second degree murder and concealing a dead body.

Search warrants filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court say Stallard, Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, told deputies was in an argument with Hannah that turned physical June 5, 2022.

Court documents reveal Stallard told investigators he “struck” Hannah and “strangled her until she was dead.”

Deputies wrote in the warrant Stallard stated he took Hannah’s body into her gray Dodge van and drove to a wooded area in Elliston. He then parked the van at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Seneca Hollow Rd., dumped the body into the woods before covering it with leaves.

Investigators found the van and observed a body laying in the woods; the body was identified as Hannah.

Officers wrote they also found Hannah’s purse and cell phone at Stallard’s home.

Stallard is set to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court August 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Landon Rabey, found dead in Buckingham County.
6-year-old boy found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

7@four: A look at upcoming Berglund Center events
Pirate
Virginia state law bans water balloons from Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake
Courtesy: Virginia Tech Police
Vehicle stolen from Virginia Tech parking lot, multiple other thefts reported
Oreo
Bedford Humane Society raising funds, searching for forever home for paralyzed puppy
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty