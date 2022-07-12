Court documents shed light on murder investigation of Elliston woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Details are emerging into the investigation of the June murder of an Elliston woman.

On June 6, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Hunter Stallard, 38, in connection with the death of Crystal Hannah.

Stallard was charged with second degree murder and concealing a dead body.

Search warrants filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court say Stallard, Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, told deputies was in an argument with Hannah that turned physical June 5, 2022.

Court documents reveal Stallard told investigators he “struck” Hannah and “strangled her until she was dead.”

Deputies wrote in the warrant Stallard stated he took Hannah’s body into her gray Dodge van and drove to a wooded area in Elliston. He then parked the van at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Seneca Hollow Rd., dumped the body into the woods before covering it with leaves.

Investigators found the van and observed a body laying in the woods; the body was identified as Hannah.

Officers wrote they also found Hannah’s purse and cell phone at Stallard’s home.

Stallard is set to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court August 2 for a preliminary hearing.

