Man shot in Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot near the entrance of the Dollar General at 6113 Boonsboro Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Lynchburg Police responded to a report of a disorderly man at around 4 p.m. They found the man who had been shot multiple times and began rendering aid. He was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with critical injuries.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the store without a struggle. There is no perceived threat to the community.

Contact 434-455-6166 with information.

