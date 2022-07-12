New addiction treatment center opens in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new treatment program in Martinsville for those battling addiction.

Martinsville Treatment Services opened its doors to patients at the end of April and today they celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a moment of silence to honor lives lost to overdose.

The outpatient program offers medication-assisted treatment using FDA approved medicines like methadone and suboxone to help curb withdrawal symptoms as well as individual and group counseling.

“Without the medication, the research shows that the counseling is not nearly as effective. Once they have medication so that their brain is calm, so that they’re no longer in withdrawal, then they can focus on getting the rest of their life back together,” said David Cassise, regional director of Martinsville treatment centers.

Cassise says Martinsville has been a hot spot for opioid addiction.

“Ever since the pandemic it’s gotten worse,” said Cassise. “It’s gotten that way across the entire country and Martinsville is no exception. They’ve been hit especially hard.”

Employees at Martinsville treatment services say when someone decides to reach out for help, they’ll be there for support.

“With addiction, you really need to have that nonjudgmental air when working with them, creating a safe space where they’re free to express themselves, but also explore the causes of their addiction. That way, they can really get recovery and achieve long term stability,” said Nicholas Cawby, executive director for Martinsville Treatment Services.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, there was also a Narcan training session for those interested in learning how to administer the life-saving medication to someone in distress from a drug overdose.

“What happens when they revive? What do they do? That’s what we’re here for,” said Cassise.

Martinsville Treatment Services is open six days a week for its patients. Admissions for those seeking treatment are on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Martinsville Treatment Services is already helping 63 patients in their third month of operation. In the future, they say they will be expanding to provide both partial hospitalization and sober housing.

