New dog grooming service comes to Uptown Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to spoil your dogs in Uptown Martinsville.

Barking Beauties had their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The new dog grooming salon offers full grooming services from bath packages to nail cutting and even painting your dog’s nails.

Barking Beauties is located on East Church Street off of Broad Street.

“It’s a beautiful area and they’ve got a lot of upcoming businesses. We thought we would jump in here and expand with our business as well. It’s needed in the area. There’s not a lot of noncorporate grooming salons. This is small business owned, one on one with the dogs and we’re building a personal relationship with the client,” said Sierra Fulcher, owner of Barking Beauties.

Barking Beauties is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.