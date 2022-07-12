Hometown Local
New dog grooming service comes to Uptown Martinsville

Barking Beauties grooming salon
Barking Beauties grooming salon(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to spoil your dogs in Uptown Martinsville.

Barking Beauties had their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The new dog grooming salon offers full grooming services from bath packages to nail cutting and even painting your dog’s nails.

Barking Beauties is located on East Church Street off of Broad Street.

“It’s a beautiful area and they’ve got a lot of upcoming businesses. We thought we would jump in here and expand with our business as well. It’s needed in the area. There’s not a lot of noncorporate grooming salons. This is small business owned, one on one with the dogs and we’re building a personal relationship with the client,” said Sierra Fulcher, owner of Barking Beauties.

Barking Beauties is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone.

