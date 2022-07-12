Hometown Local
Patient charged after nurse, paramedic stabbed at Missouri hospital

A patient was arrested and charged after two people were stabbed at a Missouri hospital. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A patient was arrested and charged after two people were stabbed at a Missouri hospital.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to DePaul Hospital near St. Louis for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found two victims – a nurse and a paramedic – being treated for injuries.

The condition of those injured has not been released.

Jimissa Rivers, 30, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $2 million.

Jakayla Palmer was in the emergency room waiting area and witnessed the attack.

“I heard somebody say, ‘She has a knife,’ so I looked up and I’ve seen a woman. She was stabbing the nurse; and everybody, all the workers, they just rushed to her, all the paramedics and everybody, and the knife was just going everywhere,” Palmer said.

SSM Health later released a statement that read, in part:

“We are deeply saddened and shaken by the tragic incident at SSM Health DePaul Hospital today. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured colleagues, their loved ones and all of those who have been affected. Our priority is the health and safety of all our team members, patients and the community we serve… As we continue to gather information and partner with the police in their investigation, we will provide updates as appropriate.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

