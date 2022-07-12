Hometown Local
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested

By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning who attempted to elude authorities.

Police say 47-year-old Roy Gunn Jr., of Roanoke, was driving a Chevy pick-up truck in front of a patrolling officer when he started speeding and driving recklessly, causing a police chase after he failed to stop.

Gunn stopped the pick-up near 9th St and Loundon Ave NW and was arrested without incident.

Police say they charged Gunn with felony eluding, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a red light and driving with a suspended license.

