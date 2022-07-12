Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg

Poppy's in Christiansburg, Va
Poppy's in Christiansburg, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two brothers in Christiansburg are getting ready to open the doors of a new ice cream and hot dog stand.

Jeremy and Terry Williams are opening Poppy’s.

The shop is located on Depot St. in Christiansburg, Va.

The owners say they want it to be the modern version of the Custard Corner and for Poppy’s to be a gathering place for the entire community.

“We’re part of the community and have been part of the community and will continue to welcome the community here,” Co-owner Terry Williams said. “I’m so thankful to be in Christiansburg and have an opportunity to do this.”

The owners say the shop will serve up ice cream treats and other food items.

Poppy’s is set to open within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
WDBJ7 photo
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Landon Rabey, found dead in Buckingham County.
6-year-old boy found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

Police chase in Roanoke
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Police chase in Roanoke
Police Chase in Roanoke Ends with Arrest
No charges filed after argument leads to Roanoke shooting
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 12, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 12, 2022