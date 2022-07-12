Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two brothers in Christiansburg are getting ready to open the doors of a new ice cream and hot dog stand.

Jeremy and Terry Williams are opening Poppy’s.

The shop is located on Depot St. in Christiansburg, Va.

The owners say they want it to be the modern version of the Custard Corner and for Poppy’s to be a gathering place for the entire community.

“We’re part of the community and have been part of the community and will continue to welcome the community here,” Co-owner Terry Williams said. “I’m so thankful to be in Christiansburg and have an opportunity to do this.”

The owners say the shop will serve up ice cream treats and other food items.

Poppy’s is set to open within the next few weeks.

