Vehicle stolen from Virginia Tech parking lot, multiple other thefts reported

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police Departments are searching for two people after a vehicle was stolen Monday evening from the parking lot near Litton-Reeves Hall (175 W Campus Drive).

There were also two additional reports of thefts from vehicles.

The white male have slender builds and were driving a full-sized white Ford E-Series cargo van without a front license plate, according to police. The van has an estimated foot-long area of rust centered above the front windshield.

The stolen vehicle is a 1995 Nissan pickup that is white with Virginia Antique Tags 9582Z.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective K. A. Shaffer-Baker at 540-231-8121 or kelisb91@vt.edu.

If you notice any suspicious activity, contact police at 540-382-4343 or by dialing 911.

Anonymous tips can be reported at police.vt.edu/anonymous or via the Hokie Ready mobile app (for Android and iPhone devices).

All community members are reminded to lock the doors of their vehicles, remove their keys, and store valuables out of view. For more safety tips, visit police.vt.edu.”

