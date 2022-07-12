Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

WATCH: NASA scientist explains new James Webb Space Telescope images

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday NASA revealed groundbreaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The first image was released Monday afternoon at the White House, where President Biden and Vice President Harris joined in on the reveal.

The images present a never-before-seen glimpse into the distant universe, paving the way for insights into the Big Bang the early formation of the universe.

Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor for NASA, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to share more about the photos and about Webb’s foray into the farthest reaches of our universe.

She’ll explain how Webb picks up where Hubble leaves off and what the data revealed in the images can tell us about life on Earth.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Landon Rabey, found dead in Buckingham County.
6-year-old boy found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

FBI Update On Human Trafficking
FBI Update On Human Trafficking
Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief NASA Scientist, joins us from the Goddard Space Flight Center in...
NASA Scientist Breaks Down Groundbreaking Webb Telescope Images
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days Balloon Policy
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days Balloon Policy
Huddleston Family Looking For A Home For Dog
Huddleston Family Looking For A Home For Dog
WYW: Freeze Your Child's Credit
WYW: Freeze Your Child's Credit