WATCH: NASA scientist explains new James Webb Space Telescope images

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday NASA revealed groundbreaking images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The first image was released Monday afternoon at the White House, where President Biden and Vice President Harris joined in on the reveal.

The images present a never-before-seen glimpse into the distant universe, paving the way for insights into the Big Bang the early formation of the universe.

Dr. Kate Calvin, Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor for NASA, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to share more about the photos and about Webb’s foray into the farthest reaches of our universe.

She’ll explain how Webb picks up where Hubble leaves off and what the data revealed in the images can tell us about life on Earth.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.