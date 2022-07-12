Weather Alert Day: A front brings strong storms this evening

Heat & humidity return today

Strong to severe storms this evening

Possible active pattern this weekend

TUESDAY

Hot and humid conditions return for today. Highs climb into the 80s and 90s. A fast moving front will bring the chance for some scattered storms late this afternoon into the evening.

OUTLOOK: The SPC has increased the chance of strong to severe storms for parts of the region today. We have a SLIGHT risk for locations along and west of I-81 and a MARGINAL risk along the Blue Ridge and a few counties to the East.

TIMING: Models are showing storms developing ahead of a cold front this afternoon and moving in late this afternoon/evening hours. Some activity could linger until midnight.

THREAT: The biggest concern is for strong storms that could produce localized damaging winds near those storms. Heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

As of this morning the NHC is watching an area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico. Some models are showing development in the Northern Gulf and possibly returning into the Gulf states in the next 5 to 10 days.

