Weather Alert Day: A front brings strong storms this evening

The heat and humidity return for the rest of the week
Hot and humid with strong storms possible this evening.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • Heat & humidity return today
  • Strong to severe storms this evening
  • Possible active pattern this weekend

TUESDAY

Hot and humid conditions return for today. Highs climb into the 80s and 90s. A fast moving front will bring the chance for some scattered storms late this afternoon into the evening.

Hot and humid today.
Hot and humid today.(WDBJ Weather)

OUTLOOK: The SPC has increased the chance of strong to severe storms for parts of the region today. We have a SLIGHT risk for locations along and west of I-81 and a MARGINAL risk along the Blue Ridge and a few counties to the East.

SPC outlook for Tuesday evening.
SPC outlook for Tuesday evening.(WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: Models are showing storms developing ahead of a cold front this afternoon and moving in late this afternoon/evening hours. Some activity could linger until midnight.

Strong storms are possible this evening.
Strong storms are possible this evening.(WDBJ Weather)

THREAT: The biggest concern is for strong storms that could produce localized damaging winds near those storms. Heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

Strong storms could bring localized damaging winds later today.
Strong storms could bring localized damaging winds later today.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

As of this morning the NHC is watching an area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico. Some models are showing development in the Northern Gulf and possibly returning into the Gulf states in the next 5 to 10 days.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)
So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.(WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

