SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days event is back this weekend, and is serving up pancakes.

Watch the video to see P.J. Nagel and Christopher Bechtler talk about it on 7@four.

Click here for more info about Pirate Days.

Pancakes with Pirates is Saturday 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Bridgewater Plaza.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.