Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blue Ridge man is accused of trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

James Lewis, 42, is charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Assault on Family Member.

Shortly after 10 p.m. July 12, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive, in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. As the responding deputy was working to take suspect Lewis into custody, Lewis pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy struggled with Lewis, getting him to the ground and disarming him, then taking him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewis is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows

Latest News

Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations
Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations
Behavioral Health Wing Opens
Behavioral Health Wing Opens
Attorney General Visits Vandalized Clinic
Attorney General Visits Vandalized Clinic
Advance Auto Partners With First Responders
Advance Auto Partners With First Responders
Carilion Issues Scam Warning
Carilion Issues Scam Warning