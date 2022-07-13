Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blue Ridge man is accused of trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

James Lewis, 42, is charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Assault on Family Member.

Shortly after 10 p.m. July 12, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive, in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. As the responding deputy was working to take suspect Lewis into custody, Lewis pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy struggled with Lewis, getting him to the ground and disarming him, then taking him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewis is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

