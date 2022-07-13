Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Local swiftwater teams head to Buchanan Co. for flood response

(WLUC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with Bedford County’s Special Operations Command, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and the Lynchburg Fire Department are headed to Buchanan County to assist with reports of flooding.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the flooding is concentrated in the Dismal River Road area of Grundy. Roads in the immediate area are closed to everyone apart from rescue crews.

The agency believes, based on initial assessments, there is substantial damage in the community.

An incident command post has been set up at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is working with the agency, along with several others from the county and the region.

A reunification center has been established at the Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood. The school is also serving as an emergency shelter.

Buchanan County Emergency Services is working to set up a hotline for reporting missing persons. This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene along with swift water rescue crews.

Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting.

Sheriff John McClanahan asked that everyone avoid these areas so emergency crews can respond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested

Latest News

A Look At How Crops Feel The Heat
A Look At How Crops Feel The Heat
Farmer's Market Tomatoes in Roanoke
Dry summer weather has impacts on crops
Power Outages Continue During Severe Weather
Power Outages Continue During Severe Weather
AEP reported on Thursday afternoon nearly 2,000 customers were without power.
Appalachian Power crews preparing for another round of severe weather and potential power outages