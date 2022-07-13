Local swiftwater teams head to Buchanan Co. for flood response

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with Bedford County’s Special Operations Command, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and the Lynchburg Fire Department are headed to Buchanan County to assist with reports of flooding.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the flooding is concentrated in the Dismal River Road area of Grundy. Roads in the immediate area are closed to everyone apart from rescue crews.

The agency believes, based on initial assessments, there is substantial damage in the community.

An incident command post has been set up at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is working with the agency, along with several others from the county and the region.

A reunification center has been established at the Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School in Oakwood. The school is also serving as an emergency shelter.

Buchanan County Emergency Services is working to set up a hotline for reporting missing persons. This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management is on scene along with swift water rescue crews.

Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting.

Sheriff John McClanahan asked that everyone avoid these areas so emergency crews can respond.

