Blacksburg makes changes to mass gatherings ordinance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg says it still wants Virginia Tech students to have fun on football gamedays, but it wants to make sure the students do so safely.

Changes to a town ordinance will help control the size of crowds at tailgates, specifically on Center St.

“This is a horrible idea,” owner of Main Street Pharmacy Jeremy Counts said. “This will not work.”

“There’s a lot of underage drinking, there’s excessive alcohol consumption, there’s crazy behavior,” Executive Director of the Friends of Stadium Forest Rebekah Paulson said.

July 12, the Blacksburg Town Council voted unanimously to change its mass gathering ordinance.

“We’re not trying to be killjoys and eliminate all fun,” Town of Blacksburg Attorney Larry Spencer said. “It’s just a way to reduce the size a little bit, it’s just too big right now.”

Now, there’s a voluntary party registration system Spencer says will be beneficial for everyone involved.

“If there’s a problem, they get a phone call, instead of a police car showing up,” Spencer said.

The town says the goal is to create a safer tailgating environment, specifically around Center St.

There’s a provision included in the ordinance that lets the town manager deny a permit request if there were any problems at a previous event held by the same organizers within the last 90 days.

“There’s a new provision that lets the manager, if there have been previous events, to let let us deny problems with previous events to deny a permit request.

Some people, like Paulson, believe this is a good first step to taming the gameday crowds at Center Street.

“We want the students to have a good time, but we want them to be safe and that we feel that safety is a real concern, and that it’s a problem with this event that gets too big in this area,” Paulson said.

Others, like Counts, disagree.

“We have to start embracing the culture and give them a place to go,” he said. “That’s what Center Street Was. That’s what we were doing. If we don’t give them a place to go, they’re going to be all over the place and you’re not going to be able to control it at all.”

The Town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech are also working to find a new route to Lane Stadium from Center Street, to help preserve the forest near the stadium.

“We’re worried about the students, their safety, and also the safety of the woods and the native plants and any of the creatures that are living in the woods like salamanders and other small mammals,” Paulson said.

Virginia Tech says it’s working on a plan to create a space or event for students prior to football games but the details are still being worked out.

