Bradley Free Clinic to unveil new Robertson Behavioral Health wing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bradley Free Clinic will make a historical reveal.

The clinic will host a ribbon-cutting and formally open the new Robertson Behavioral Health wing.

Leaders say the health wing is the most ambitious construction project in Bradley Free Clinic’s history, and an essential step in meeting the behavioral health needs of the community.

The clinic received a 1900-square-foot expansion that’ll include six new counseling rooms and space for group counseling.

In 2019, the clinic averaged about 25 appointments a month.

Tours will be conducted. Officials say dignitaries and key donors will be in attendance.

The event will be held at 1240 3rd Street, Roanoke, VA 24016 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Bradley Free Clinic, you can visit their website.

