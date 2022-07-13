Hometown Local
Bradley Free Clinic unveils new behavioral health center in Roanoke

The clinic opened Wednesday afternoon
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bradley Free Clinic of Roanoke Valley opened a new behavioral health center Wednesday morning. The William and Margaret Robertson Behavioral Health Wing focuses on mental health and psychiatric care.

Doctors across Virginia saw a greater need for mental health services after the pandemic. The City of Roanoke’s mayor explained Bradley Free Clinic’s new behavioral expansion wing is looking to give people the help they need.

“It’s a great day for our city and our community,” Sherman Lea said. “I’m just proud that everyone is coming together to make it happen.”

The clinic and its donor team are coming together to provide mental health care for those without insurance.

“It’s the people that don’t make enough money, to afford private insurance,” Board President Dr. Randall Rhea said. “That’s our target market.”

Dr. Rhea explained over 100,000 people have visited Bradley Free Clinic.

“I think if we can remove that barrier, that access barrier that includes cost as well as people providing those services, I think that wall is going to clear,” Dr. Rhea said.

The clinic helps provide services to patients like Elizabeth Keeley.

“It’s usually about 100 dollars a session without insurance for therapy,” Keeley said. “I mean, who has the money for that?”

Keeley went to the clinic without insurance to get help.

“Its a huge burden off of people who can’t afford health insurance because it makes us realize, hey no matter what, they’re here to help me,” Keeley said.

The clinic aims to make mental healthcare accessible for low income households.

“I really think our expansion brings us to a new level,” Dr. Rhea said. “A level of quality, a level of permanence. We’re not going anywhere.”

Appointments at the new behavioral health clinic aren’t required but are heavily encouraged.

