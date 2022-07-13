Carilion Clinic warns of uptick in scam calls in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic wants to warn you about a recent surge in scam calls.

Some of the scams include people saying they work for Carilion and try selling diabetic supplies, or saying they work for a lab and you have an overdue bill.

Carilion officials said the scammers are spoofing numbers, meaning they look legitimate, but they are scammers looking for personal information.

“Never give out your personal information to someone you don’t know or trust. If you get a call from someone claiming to be from a source that you are supposed to trust, my recommendation is to tell them you are going to call them back and to hang up and call back a phone number that you find in a published source like a website or from a letter that you know is trusted,” said Rob Perry, Chief Information Security Officer for Carilion Clinic.

Perry said a legitimate call from Carilion will be one that a patient is expecting.

