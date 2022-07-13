Clear bag policy starts this Friday for events hosted by Downtown Roanoke Inc.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan to attend the Brothers Osborne concert this Friday or the Brett Eldredge concert in August, beware of a new clear bag policy.

The policy will apply to all events hosted by Downtown Roanoke Inc. specifically at Elmwood Park. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jaime Clark says this policy will help speed up entry to the venue while still keeping the same security level.

“Each time we do a concert and sit outside, we like to look around and see what we could be doing better that would speed things along,” said Clark. “You know this show we brought in new scanners to get tickets scanned more quickly. So, we’re just looking at ways to improve.”

Permissible bags are as follows:

One-gallon clear plastic zip-seal bag

Small clutch bags or small bags that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″ (not including strap/handles)

Clear bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Medical bags and diaper bags after inspection

All bags will be checked upon entry, according to DRI.

