Danville ministry partners with Danville Public Schools to give away free meals

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ministry in Danville is giving away free food to those who need it.

The free food giveaway was Wednesday at Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is the first time God’s Final Call and Warning Inc. is partnering with Danville Public Schools, and many other groups in an effort to eliminate food insecurity in the area.

Organizers say with the pandemic and inflation combined, helping those in need is more crucial now than ever.

“Things got off center when it came to Covid. People were losing their job, businesses were shutting down, so that just opened an enormous door and a great need,” said Ralph Rhyne, founder of God’s Final Call and Warning Inc.

The food giveaway will be held at O.T. Bonner Middle School next Wednesday evening.

Free food will be distributed at a different public school every Wednesday to accommodate people in all areas of Danville.

