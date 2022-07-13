Hundreds of MINI Coopers visit the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ‘MINI’ celebration making its way across the U.S., and Roanoke was the latest stop.

The rise and rally event is part of the MINI Takes The States road trip.

More than 600 MINI Coopers took over The Berglund Center’s parking lot Wednesday morning.

Nearly 2,000 MINI owners with over 600 MINI Cooper vehicles will explore nine states and eight cities, raising money for Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the euthanizing of dogs and cats in animal shelters by 2025.

“This one is called the ‘reunite rally’. We missed 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. This is a big homecoming for people and we are raising money for a good cause,” said Patrick McKenna, the head of marketing product and strategy of MINI USA.

The kickoff also marks the debut of the MINI Motoring Club of America (MMCA), a new national MINI car club for MINI owners

In 2018, 3,600 MINI owners took part in a Rally to the Rockies, taking an adventure of over 5,000 miles through 15 cities and 14 states. Two groups drove on two separate routes for a three-day festival of all things MINI.

Organizers say there’s still time to sign up for the last few stops. Their next stop will be in Bristol, then Asheville, North Carolina.

The final will be in Greenville, South Carolina.

MINI owners looking to join in on the fun can still register at MINITAKESTHESTATES.com or on-site the day of the event in each city.

