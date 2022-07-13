Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Hundreds of MINI Coopers visit the Star City

Roanoke was the latest stop on the national Mini Takes the States rally.
Roanoke was the latest stop on the national Mini Takes the States rally.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A ‘MINI’ celebration making its way across the U.S., and Roanoke was the latest stop.

The rise and rally event is part of the MINI Takes The States road trip.

More than 600 MINI Coopers took over The Berglund Center’s parking lot Wednesday morning.

Nearly 2,000 MINI owners with over 600 MINI Cooper vehicles will explore nine states and eight cities, raising money for Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the euthanizing of dogs and cats in animal shelters by 2025.

“This one is called the ‘reunite rally’. We missed 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. This is a big homecoming for people and we are raising money for a good cause,” said Patrick McKenna, the head of marketing product and strategy of MINI USA.

The kickoff also marks the debut of the MINI Motoring Club of America (MMCA), a new national MINI car club for MINI owners

In 2018, 3,600 MINI owners took part in a Rally to the Rockies, taking an adventure of over 5,000 miles through 15 cities and 14 states. Two groups drove on two separate routes for a three-day festival of all things MINI.

Organizers say there’s still time to sign up for the last few stops. Their next stop will be in Bristol, then Asheville, North Carolina.

The final will be in Greenville, South Carolina.

MINI owners looking to join in on the fun can still register at MINITAKESTHESTATES.com or on-site the day of the event in each city.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested

Latest News

Pirate
Virginia state law bans water balloons from Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake
Oreo
Bedford Humane Society raising funds, searching for forever home for paralyzed puppy
Blacksburg Transit is looking for more drivers
Blacksburg Transit hoping to return to pre-pandemic ridership levels
Poppy's in Christiansburg, Va
Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg