Lingering front brings potential for spotty storms

Front nearby brings the potential for storm development

No washouts expected throughout this week

Weather Alert Days not likely rest of this week

WEDNESDAY

The cold front that brought showers and storms Tuesday will slow down and stall over the Carolinas. This will be the highway for any additional showers and storms that track along either side of the front during the afternoon and evening. Not looking at a severe chance with these spotty storms, but isolated downpours are possible. Most of us will remain rain and storm free today with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures staying warm in the 80s and low 90s.

Spotty storms are possible today thanks to a lingering front down to the south. (WDBJ7)

Tonight any precipitation that forms throughout the day will diminish. Gradual clearing of the skies will happen and lows will drop into the 60s.

THURSDAY

By Thursday, the front nudges slightly south delivering more sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but bank on a dry day for the most part. Afternoon highs remain parked in the upper 80s/low 90s. A slight decrease in our dew points will also be seen, so we won’t feel as humid while outdoors.

Thursday we will see temperatures about the same as Wednesday with mostly dry conditions. (WDBJ7)

THIS WEEKEND

Another mostly dry day will set up for us on Friday. Once again the stray shower/storm is possible, but most will stay dry! For both Saturday and Sunday we aren’t expecting complete washouts, but occasional shower/storm activity is possible thanks to a front nearby plus warm and humid conditions could also help trigger a few storms. Almost looks to be a typical summer thunderstorm pattern where some areas see a storm while others stay dry. Best advice would be have the WDBJ7 Weather App handy and keep an eye to the sky!

This weekend we won't have any widespread activity, but spotty storms are possible to develop. (WDBJ7)

Looking ahead to the next work week

Right now we will see a few storms to begin the work week with toasty temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

As of this morning the NHC is watching an area of low pressure near the Gulf of Mexico. Not very likely this will become a named storm, but regardless heavy rainfall could lead to flooding stretching from Louisiana into Florida.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.