MCPS holding job fairs to fill support staff positions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is hoping to fill many support staff positions for this upcoming school year.

The school division is hosting a job fair from 4-7 p.m. July 14 at the MCPS Administrative Office in Christiansburg.

Bus drivers, custodians, lunch and recess aids, special education aides, and special education teacher positions are available.

“For members of the community, working in the school division is a great way to get involved in our schools and to support the interests and needs of our students, so we’re eager to connect with members of our community who want to work for us,” Assistant Director of Human Resources Amanda Weidner said. “I would encourage them to come out to our to our job fairs.”

The job fair is open to walk-ins and hiring can take place on the spot.

There will also be another job fair July 21.

