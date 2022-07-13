Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

MCPS holding job fairs to fill support staff positions

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is hoping to fill many support staff positions for this upcoming school year.

The school division is hosting a job fair from 4-7 p.m. July 14 at the MCPS Administrative Office in Christiansburg.

Bus drivers, custodians, lunch and recess aids, special education aides, and special education teacher positions are available.

“For members of the community, working in the school division is a great way to get involved in our schools and to support the interests and needs of our students, so we’re eager to connect with members of our community who want to work for us,” Assistant Director of Human Resources Amanda Weidner said. “I would encourage them to come out to our to our job fairs.”

The job fair is open to walk-ins and hiring can take place on the spot.

There will also be another job fair July 21.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows

Latest News

Montgomery County Public Schools Holds Job Fair
Montgomery County Public Schools Holds Job Fair
Roanoke City Schools Recommend Safety Measures
Roanoke City Schools Recommends Safety Measures
Roanoke County School leaders discuss new CTE facility.
Roanoke County Schools New CTE Center
Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City School Board approves new school safety measures