Names released of couple killed in related Grayson County crashes

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of a couple killed in related crashes last weekend.

Frank A. Morgan, 55, and Billie Jeanne Marie Morgan, 47, both of Fries, were killed.

At 12:40 a.m. July 10, police were called to a crash on Skyline Highway. just north of Fairview Road in Grayson County. Mr. Morgan had been riding a Yamaha V-Star motorcycle northbound on Skyline when he lost control and was thrown from the bike, according to police. He died at the scene.

His wife was traveling behind the Yamaha and stopped to check on him after the crash. Both were then hit by the driver of a southbound Toyota Camry. Mrs. Morgan died after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the Camry was not hurt.

Police say inclement weather is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

