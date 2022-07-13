Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.(Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia home Thursday, according to officials.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the child’s parents were both arrested and charged with child neglect due to the conditions of the home. Deputies did not elaborate on those conditions.

Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.

Raines and Gunn are both being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death for the toddler.

Deputies did not provide further details but said they are continuing to investigate the case and will provide further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows

Latest News

7@four Previews Pirate Days
7@four previews Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days
7@four Previews Pirate Days
7@four Previews Pirate Days
Wednesday Afternoon Update
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Rescue crews from our hometowns are heading to Buchanan County to help with search and rescue...
Hometown Rescue Crews Head to Buchanan County