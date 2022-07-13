Parents face murder charges in four-year-old’s death

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and father were charged with first-degree murder in their four-year-old child’s death, State Police said.

Law enforcement responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area Tuesday morning where the young girl was found dead.

Investigators determined the girl’s parents, Rusty and Rebekah Weikle, were both responsible.

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle (WVVA News)

In addition to murder, the two were charged with child neglect resulting in death, child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy.

