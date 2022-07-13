River Turtles game postponed due to Town of Pulaski water main break

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - An unusual situation postponed the River Turtles game Tuesday night.

A water main break in the Town of Pulaski caused front officials with the River Turtles to postpone the game because they didn’t have adequate water pressure at Calfee Park for their bathroom facilities.

The game was already in a lightening delay when the water pressure dropped, causing staff to send fans home.

The team’s general manager says that the problem was resolved by around 8:30 last night.

“The issues that we experienced didn’t last very long but it was at the worst moment possible for us. Certainly we understand and appreciate the folks in Public Works down in Pulaski for all the work they did yesterday, I know they had their hands full. My message to the fanbase is thank you for being understanding.”

Tickets from yesterdays game will be good for any future home game of equal or lesser value.

The River Turtles play Princeton on the road for a two game series, before returning home on Friday.

