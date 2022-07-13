Roanoke boutique hotel application gets extended another month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals extended an application for a boutique hotel in Crystal Spring Wednesday afternoon.

The hotel’s applicant expressed an interest to bring a new type of hotel to the Roanoke area with a bistro, terrace, and about 25 rooms.

Eight people gave public comments supporting or opposing the building plans at the meeting Wednesday. The main concerns were parking spaces around the Crystal Spring area. Supporters explained it would be good for the economy.

”The normal strategy for developers of project this size is to buy property with ample parking spaces for their patrons,” one Roanoke resident said. ”Not so with this project.”

“I’m in favor of this proposal because it’s going to help every business, from the post office to the hospital,” another Roanoke resident said.

The hotel would go near the Crystal Spring Village Center where the former Famous Anthony’s restaurant used to be.

The application will be voted on at the next meeting August 10.

