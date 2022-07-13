Hometown Local
Roanoke City School Board approves new school safety measures

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School leaders approved a list of new school safety measures at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The presentation and recommendations presented to the board highlighted preparation, mitigation, response, and recovery as key components of school safety.

Here’s a breakdown of what was approved:

- School Resource Officers in each school

- Safety tip line system

- Panic alarms/buttons/fobs

- Additional assistant principals

- More cameras in buildings

- Changing out antiquated lock sets

- New security technician position

- Address under-sized secure entry areas: Fairview and Hurt Park

The only item the board did not approve were school/ID badges. The new safety measures will cost the district a projected $1,720,117.

Officials took recommendations and feedback from focus groups, the recent school’s safety summit, parents, students, and the community to come up with the list of safety changes.

You can also read the presentation on school safety here.

To watch Tuesday’s school board meeting, you can watch it on the school’s division’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

