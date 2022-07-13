US Foods and its Salem drivers officially reach a deal

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of discussion, US Foods and its Salem drivers reached a tentative agreement on better pay, benefits and job security on June 28. On Saturday, July 9, the drivers officially voted and accepted that agreement.

“100% unanimous, 73 to nothing,” said Chris Dickerson, a US Foods drivers for almost 22-years.

Teamsters Local Union 171 represents the more than 100 Salem based drivers. Not all were present for the vote but it was still passed unanimously.

”Everyone was excited and anxious to get it over with, and finally move on and get everything we’ve asked for.”

In a statement to WDBJ7, a US Foods spokesperson said:

“We are very pleased to have reached a final agreement as a result of good faith bargaining. We believe the agreement appropriately recognizes our hard-working associates and will allow us to continue to attract and retain top talent, best serve our customers, and continue to grow the business.”

Dickerson and the drivers were also thankful for all that Teamsters Local Union 171 has done in these discussions.

“Teamsters has helped out a lot, and all the local unions have stood together, and of course you can tell that by the previous weeks and months, everybody in Teamsters is united as one so that means a lot.”

