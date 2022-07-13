Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

US Foods and its Salem drivers officially reach a deal

A US Foods truck drives into the Salem location on Thursday afternoon.
A US Foods truck drives into the Salem location on Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of discussion, US Foods and its Salem drivers reached a tentative agreement on better pay, benefits and job security on June 28. On Saturday, July 9, the drivers officially voted and accepted that agreement.

“100% unanimous, 73 to nothing,” said Chris Dickerson, a US Foods drivers for almost 22-years.

Teamsters Local Union 171 represents the more than 100 Salem based drivers. Not all were present for the vote but it was still passed unanimously.

”Everyone was excited and anxious to get it over with, and finally move on and get everything we’ve asked for.”

In a statement to WDBJ7, a US Foods spokesperson said:

“We are very pleased to have reached a final agreement as a result of good faith bargaining. We believe the agreement appropriately recognizes our hard-working associates and will allow us to continue to attract and retain top talent, best serve our customers, and continue to grow the business.”

Dickerson and the drivers were also thankful for all that Teamsters Local Union 171 has done in these discussions.

“Teamsters has helped out a lot, and all the local unions have stood together, and of course you can tell that by the previous weeks and months, everybody in Teamsters is united as one so that means a lot.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Monday a homeowner reported an early morning shooting....
Code Red lifted; shooter still sought after incident outside Town of Narrows
File Graphic (KWTX)
One person in custody after NRV pursuit
(L-R): Carter, Hill, Jones (Photos: Roanoke City Jail)
Three arrested for attempted robbery of Roanoke business
(L-R) Jae'Veon Smith and Samuel Waller mugshots
Two charged for armed robbery at Roanoke gas station
Landon Rabey, found dead in Buckingham County.
6-year-old boy found dead in Buckingham County

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with the best chance across the Southside.
Severe threat ending even as storms linger overnight
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
Annual cyclocross event in Roanoke to join national series.
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross to join national series
Barking Beauties grooming salon
New dog grooming service comes to Uptown Martinsville