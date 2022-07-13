Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross to join national series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke is building its reputation as a center for cycling events.

And now, the annual Cyclocross race in Fallon Park will have a national profile.

The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross is joining the USCX, the U.S. Cyclocross Series.

The new designation should bring even more professional and amateur athletes to Roanoke for the September event.

Pete Eshelman is Director of Outdoor Branding for the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“When people come to the Ironman competition or the Blue Ridge Marathon, they come and they participate in that race, but they also visit our restaurants. They visit our establishments and our attractions. They go hiking on the trails. They get on the river,” Eshelman told WDBJ7. “Same with Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross. It’s another reason for people to come here and experience what we have to offer as a community.”

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross will kick off the USCX series, September 17 and 18 in Roanoke.

