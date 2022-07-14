Hometown Local
1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case

William Walters mugshot
William Walters mugshot(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville man could be sentenced to 1,495 years in prison when he hears his fate in December.

William Samuel Walters pleaded guilty July 13 in Wythe County Circuit Court to one count of Possession of Child Pornography and 149 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (2nd or Subsequent Offense). The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office did not offer a plea agreement in this case.

“The nature of the defendant’s crimes and the sickening images that were reviewed by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and my office made it apparent that I would not be offering this individual an agreement of any kind,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “The defendant has put his fate in the hands of the Judge and I will be asking for the maximum sentence. My hope is that he will never return to live freely in our society.”

Walters was 72 when he was arrested in 2020 after an investigation into child exploitation.

Deputies served a search warrant at his home on North 8th Street. He was originally charged with possessing obscene material and reproducing/transmitting/selling/etc. child pornography, according to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he was held with no bond.

Walters admitted to investigators he possessed and distributed several images of child pornography to other people, according to the sheriff’s office.

