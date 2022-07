SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem has some fun events coming up Friday and Saturday.

Watch the video to see Chris Stanger, with Salem Parks and Rec, visit 7@four to talk about Salem After 5 and Jazz in July.

Salem After 5 is July 15, 5-9 p.m. at 3 E. Main Street.

Jazz in July is July 16, 3:30-9:30 p.m. at Longwood Park, 601 E. Main Street.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.