Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Bedford deputies mourn death of longtime sheriff

Carl H. Wells was Bedford County's Sheriff from 1974 to 1995.
Carl H. Wells was Bedford County's Sheriff from 1974 to 1995.(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Bedford County’s law enforcement agency are mourning the loss of a longtime sheriff.

Thursday the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired Sheriff Carl H. Wells, who served in that role from 1974 to 1995. The agency said he served with the department as a deputy sheriff for many years before getting elected.

Wells was a lifelong resident of Bedford and, the agency said, his greatest pleasure was living a life of service to the citizens of the county.

“A true ‘working Sheriff’, Sheriff Wells was a pillar of the community with memberships in numerous civic and fraternal organizations,” the department said in a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office extended thoughts and prayers for his family.

Wells’ obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced through Tharpe Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

Monkeypox
New case of Monkeypox presumed in central Virginia, 40 cases statewide
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
No one left unaccounted for in Buchanan County flooding
Stolen cattle found and returned after suspect arrested
he Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will host an Elderly Empowerment conference to help prevent...
Pulaski deputies to host Elderly Empowerment conference