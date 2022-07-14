Bedford deputies mourn death of longtime sheriff

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Bedford County’s law enforcement agency are mourning the loss of a longtime sheriff.

Thursday the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired Sheriff Carl H. Wells, who served in that role from 1974 to 1995. The agency said he served with the department as a deputy sheriff for many years before getting elected.

Wells was a lifelong resident of Bedford and, the agency said, his greatest pleasure was living a life of service to the citizens of the county.

“A true ‘working Sheriff’, Sheriff Wells was a pillar of the community with memberships in numerous civic and fraternal organizations,” the department said in a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office extended thoughts and prayers for his family.

Wells’ obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced through Tharpe Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.