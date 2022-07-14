Drier conditions for Thursday before rain chances increase again

High pressure near Great Lakes helping to keep us dry

Seasonable temperatures expected through the weekend

Bermuda High swings Gulf and Atlantic moisture our way

THURSDAY

Throughout today the front that brought us some showers/isolated storms yesterday nudges slightly south keeping the chance for rain outside of our viewing area. Plus high pressure up at the Great Lakes helps to deliver some sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A stray shower isn’t completely off the table but the majority of the area will stay dry. Afternoon highs remain parked in the upper 80s/low 90s. A slight decrease in our dew points will also be seen, so we won’t feel as humid while outdoors.

Looking like a great day to head to the pool as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s with mostly dry conditions. (WDBJ7)

We remain dry overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for most.

THIS WEEKEND

A few spotty storms are possible to develop on Friday, but we aren’t expecting any washouts and some of us will stay dry all day. For both Saturday and Sunday we aren’t expecting complete washouts, but occasional shower/storm activity is possible thanks to a front nearby plus a Bermuda High off the east coast will swing some moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic our way.

This weekend we have high pressure offshore bringing some Atlantic and tropical moisture from the Gulf our way. (WDBJ7)

Right now Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans with spotty storms possible. We increase the storm chance on Sunday to at least hit half of our viewing area (50% chance). We are also tracking a cold front that will slowly head our way Sunday which will also increase the chance for some more showers and storms.

Spotty storms expected on Saturday with a better chance for more storms on Sunday. (WDBJ7)

Best advice would be have the WDBJ7 Weather App handy and keep an eye to the sky.

Looking ahead to the next work week

Right now we will see a few storms to begin the work week as our frontal system we start to see head our way Sunday crosses through during the first half of the work week. Forecast highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

