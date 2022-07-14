Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Family planning services impacted by Central Shenandoah Health District funding cuts

(Storyblocks.com)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is no longer offering family planning services after July 20, according to the district, which says the cut is due to recent federal funding cuts.

Services that will not be impacted include the distribution of free condoms, as well as sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment.

The district says the affected services are funded through Title X Family Planning, a federal grant program created to provide comprehensive and confidential family planning including contraception and pregnancy counseling, breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, and pregnancy diagnosis.

The Virginia Department of Health received a $1,150,000 reduction in Title X funds extending through early 2023. The lack of this funding source impacts the ability of local health districts to continue providing these services, according to Shenandoah.

“We understand the importance of these services and how much our community depends on them,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, Interim Health Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District. “While we no longer have the needed resources, other providers within the health district will continue to serve individuals in need of family planning services.”

The health district has already notified its patients about the discontinuation of family planning services. The district says patients were also provided with a comprehensive list of local providers, including the Rockbridge Area Health Center and Healthy Communities Health Centers, which offer similar services.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

Dr. Robert Winn and Dr. William Lee will discuss the health disparities that affect Black men,...
Roanoke organizations and Virginia Tech Carilion to host a discussion about generational health
Behavioral Health Wing Opens
Behavioral Health Wing Opens
Amelia Bradford a year ago
Blood transfusions saved the life of a local toddler battling cancer
The clinic opened Wednesday afternoon.
Bradley Free Clinic unveils new behavioral health center in Roanoke