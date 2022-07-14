Gemstones from Afghanistan featured in Roanoke display

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Gary Bowersox has spent much of his life hunting precious gems in remote corners of the world. And this week, he has brought a collection of gemstones from Afghanistan to the Roanoke Valley.

Bowersox is a gemologist and author who has traveled extensively in Afghanistan for more than four decades.

At Ginger’s Jewelry in Roanoke County, he is showing a collection of more than 1,300 gemstones he says are worth about $3 million.

“I think most people are kind of shocked that they even have gemstones over there, but it’s an extremely mineral wealthy country,” Bowersox told WDBJ7. “And they have gems that are equal in quality, for instance emeralds compared to the Colombian.”

The gems are on display, and for sale, at Ginger’s Jewelry through Saturday.

Bowersox said the values range from about $10 to more than $140,000.

