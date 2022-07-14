Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Gemstones from Afghanistan featured in Roanoke display

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Gary Bowersox has spent much of his life hunting precious gems in remote corners of the world. And this week, he has brought a collection of gemstones from Afghanistan to the Roanoke Valley.

Bowersox is a gemologist and author who has traveled extensively in Afghanistan for more than four decades.

At Ginger’s Jewelry in Roanoke County, he is showing a collection of more than 1,300 gemstones he says are worth about $3 million.

“I think most people are kind of shocked that they even have gemstones over there, but it’s an extremely mineral wealthy country,” Bowersox told WDBJ7. “And they have gems that are equal in quality, for instance emeralds compared to the Colombian.”

The gems are on display, and for sale, at Ginger’s Jewelry through Saturday.

Bowersox said the values range from about $10 to more than $140,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.
Kroger announces new membership opportunity for customers
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
A Caribbica Soul surveillance camera captured the explosion right around 9 a.m.
Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

WDBJ7 Photo
Use of police force ruled justifiable in fatal shooting of Covington suspect
Pay raise and bonuses included in newly-approved Roanoke County Schools budget
Lawmakers React to Buchanan Flooding
Lawmakers respond to southwest Virginia flooding
Commonwealth Games Underway
Commonwealth Games Underway