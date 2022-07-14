Hometown Local
Governor announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for childhood education

COVID graphic
COVID graphic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures for some COVID-19 exposures.

The revised guidance is that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended for people who are exposed to other people who have been infected with COVID-19 in child care, K-12 schools and camp settings.

Click here to read the full updated guidance.

Earlier in the year, Youngkin says, people were encouraged to consider their own risk tolerance and determine what precautions made sense for them and their families. Now, he says, “Vaccines, tests and treatments continue to be readily available and, at the same time, hospitalization rates are low and the number of Virginians with natural immunity has increased. As such, it is again timely for individuals, families and employers to re-evaluate which precautions are appropriate to them.”

“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” said Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”

The governor continues, “While our communities and Commonwealth are learning to live with the pandemic, we recognize that COVID-19 continues to impact many individuals. We are encouraged by our health systems’ continued advancement in both the understanding of, and treatment for, the virus. We will continue to be vigilant about surges or new variants and any impact to our healthcare system. While maintaining that prudence, Virginia’s communities can, and should, continue on a path to normalcy.”

View the updated COVID-19 guidance here.

