Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Kohl’s and Target are offering back-to-school discounts for educators and school staff

Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard...
Educators can get discounts on their back-to-school shopping as a "thank you" for their hard work.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kohl’s and Target are offering discounts for educators and school staff as teachers prepare to get back in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount from July 15 through July 17 to recognize school employees for all their hard work.

Any K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff can show a valid school ID to take advantage of the discounts.

Target is also offering discounts and is extending its Teacher Prep Event to run July 17-Sept. 10 this year.

Teachers will have the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more.

Target said all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

The retailer has also increased its Target Circle offer to 20% for college students as they get ready for the fall semester.

“From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife and son
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
Most people unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding have been found
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
LIVE: Biden honored in Israel, says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments