Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.

Collin Russell pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Pamela Morse. He also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder (also amended), use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a felon, grand larceny of a vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester says Russell faces up to 98 years in prison when he is sentenced October 12 in Henry County Circuit Court.

Trial for an additional defendant in this case, Casey Rogers, is set for November.

David Morse, the victim’s husband, had already been found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

