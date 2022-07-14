Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October.

Collin Russell pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Pamela Morse. He also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder (also amended), use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a felon, grand larceny of a vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester says Russell faces up to 98 years in prison when he is sentenced October 12 in Henry County Circuit Court.

Trial for an additional defendant in this case, Casey Rogers, is set for November.

David Morse, the victim’s husband, had already been found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Kroger's mid-Atlantic stores will begin the Boost customer membership opportunity.
Kroger announces new membership opportunity for customers
A Caribbica Soul surveillance camera captured the explosion right around 9 a.m.
Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

COVID graphic
Governor announces updated COVID quarantine guidance for childhood education
Residents are trying to pick up the pieces
“Picking up the pieces we have left.” Buchanan County residents deal with aftermath of destructive floods
Afghanistan Gemstones Brought to Roanoke Valley
Afghanistan Gemstones Brought to Roanoke Valley
Lawmakers React to Buchanan Flooding
Lawmakers React to Buchanan Flooding
No Deaths Reported in Buchanan County Flooding
No Deaths Reported in Buchanan County Flooding