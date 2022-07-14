Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning

A Caribbica Soul surveillance camera captured the explosion right around 9 a.m.
A Caribbica Soul surveillance camera captured the explosion right around 9 a.m.(Arton Williams)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Arton Williams doesn’t open his restaurant Caribbica Soul until noon, which is why he was concerned when he got a call to come downtown Wednesday morning.

“I had a phone call from the maintenance of the building. ...He was informing me that there was some type of slight explosion and smoke coming from the front part of the restaurant.”

Williams was met with Roanoke Fire-EMS and Appalachian Power crews on scene investigating a manhole explosion right in front of the restaurant.

“They informed me that they had already got inside and checked the basement and everything was good but there was an explosion.”

The restaurant has a motion activated surveillance camera, which Williams and his family discovered had captured the explosion.

“It was kind of devastating to see how close it was to a pedestrian that was walking by, I was just glad that it didn’t happen when it was a busy time of the day.”

Williams was just happy that there was no damage or injuries from the incident.

”I was stunned at first because it was right where I walk in and out of the restaurant, and I was more concerned about my customers. I’m grateful that there were no injuries and it wasn’t massive.”

The Appalachian Power supervisor on scene said they aren’t entirely sure what the exact cause of the explosion was. He said it could have been an old cable, impacts from Tuesday’s storm or just built up gas exhaust.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

Strong winds knocked a tree over that fell on Zack Jackson's home Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s severe weather leads to tree falling on Roanoke resident’s home
William Walters mugshot
1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case
Names released of couple killed in related Grayson County crashes
Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations
Roanoke Schools Make Safety Recommendations