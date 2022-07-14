Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Arton Williams doesn’t open his restaurant Caribbica Soul until noon, which is why he was concerned when he got a call to come downtown Wednesday morning.

“I had a phone call from the maintenance of the building. ...He was informing me that there was some type of slight explosion and smoke coming from the front part of the restaurant.”

Williams was met with Roanoke Fire-EMS and Appalachian Power crews on scene investigating a manhole explosion right in front of the restaurant.

“They informed me that they had already got inside and checked the basement and everything was good but there was an explosion.”

The restaurant has a motion activated surveillance camera, which Williams and his family discovered had captured the explosion.

“It was kind of devastating to see how close it was to a pedestrian that was walking by, I was just glad that it didn’t happen when it was a busy time of the day.”

Williams was just happy that there was no damage or injuries from the incident.

”I was stunned at first because it was right where I walk in and out of the restaurant, and I was more concerned about my customers. I’m grateful that there were no injuries and it wasn’t massive.”

The Appalachian Power supervisor on scene said they aren’t entirely sure what the exact cause of the explosion was. He said it could have been an old cable, impacts from Tuesday’s storm or just built up gas exhaust.

