Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Officials locate more people unaccounted for following Buchanan County flooding

Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.(Billy Bowling)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in Buchanan County have made contact with 27 of the 44 people reported missing following flash flooding Wednesday.

Search and rescue crews from around the region responded to help local officials with the effort.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday morning in press release that crews worked through the night to find and reunite people with their loved ones.

There are still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.

Sheriff McClanahan said his deputies, state troopers and various rescue groups were already working Thursday morning to reach the remaining 17 people unaccounted for. They’re particularly focused on an area along Big Branch Road. Crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday as roads were reported to be impassable.

The agency said floodwaters are receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove debris and mud from the road.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

A Caribbica Soul surveillance camera captured the explosion right around 9 a.m.
Manhole explodes in downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning
Strong winds knocked a tree over that fell on Zack Jackson's home Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s severe weather leads to tree falling on Roanoke resident’s home
William Walters mugshot
1,495 years in prison could be sentence for man in child pornography case
Names released of couple killed in related Grayson County crashes