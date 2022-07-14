Pay raise and bonuses included in newly-approved Roanoke County Schools budget

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke County Schools Release) - The Roanoke County School Board has approved a revised general fund budget of $174,578,134.

Combined with several special purpose funds, the total 2022-2023 revised budget is $235,754,670, according to Director of Community Relations Chuck Lionberger. Following the approval of the state budget, the revised Roanoke County Public Schools budget includes $7.52 million in additional state and local funds. The general fund budget increased by about $2.46 million, and the major projects fund increased by $4.31 million.

Highlights in the revised budget include:

An increase in the pay raise for all employees from six percent to seven percent.

An increase in bus driver substitute pay by $1/hour and other increases in bus driver pay for extra runs and summer school runs.

Funding for six additional School Resource Officers (SROs) and equipment (school board is requesting the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors ultimately cover this expense as a public safety need).

A bonus of at least $575 (this could increase some) for all employees in December to be funded using ARPA revenue.

Purchase of land for the new RCPS Career and Technical Center using part of the additional revenue in the major projects fund.

“We are grateful for the extra revenue provided by the state and the county, and we’re pleased we can use that extra funding to increase the pay raise for our employees,” said David Linden, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board.

“I’m happy that the board is continuing their commitment to improving staff salaries and I’m also pleased that our employees will get an extra bonus in December,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“Our teachers and staff go above and beyond every day to help our students learn and succeed, and I want our staff to know that their work is greatly appreciated. We are going to continue to explore ways to increase salaries in the future,” Dr. Nicely said.

