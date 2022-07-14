Hometown Local
Pulaski deputies to host Elderly Empowerment conference

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will host an Elderly Empowerment conference to help prevent seniors from becoming victims of fraud and scams.

The conference will be held Friday, July 15 at the Dublin Lions Club from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the conference will focus on helping seniors identify ways in which scammers try to defraud people. They’ll also learn what to do before, during and after being contacted by a scammer.

The conference will also spend time discussing other items related to elderly safety to include dementia and Alzheimer’s safety, home and self security, adult services, elder concerns. There will also be a Q&A session.

Speakers will include Virginia State Police, the Department of Social Services, the Attorney Generals Office, the Legal Aid and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

