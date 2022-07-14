Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Buchanan County, VA/Pilgrim's Knob... 7.13.22
State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding
Flooding and damage at Appalachian Power's Dismal River substation in Grundy
Some still unaccounted for after Buchanan County flooding; swiftwater teams respond
Roy Gunn mugshot
Police chase ends with Roanoke man being arrested
Big Spring Mill in Elliston is scheduled to close in August after more than 170 years.
Big Spring Mill to close in August
James Lewis, accused of trying to kill a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy
Sheriff’s Office: Deputy disarms man who tried to kill him

Latest News

After three weeks in the hospital, Steve Bruemmer went home Wednesday. As he left the building...
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Carl H. Wells was Bedford County's Sheriff from 1974 to 1995.
Bedford deputies mourn death of longtime sheriff
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
LIVE: Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100