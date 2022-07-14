Hometown Local
Roanoke County roundabout set to be opened Friday

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - A new roundabout at the intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock is expected to be open to traffic sometime the afternoon of Friday, July 15, according to VDOT. Before the detour is removed, flaggers will control traffic at the intersection to install pavement markings.

VDOT says drivers should be aware of the following tips to use a roundabout.

· Pay attention to signs and pavement markings.

· Yield to vehicles already in the circle as they approach from the left and merge when safe.

· Navigate the circle at a slow, steady pace, and do not stop in the roundabout.

· Use turn signals correctly to not confuse other drivers.

· Be aware of the speed and position of nearby road users.

Once the new roundabout is open to traffic, drivers should continue to expect periodic nighttime lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic around the intersection, according to VDOT. Additional paving and pavement marking will be scheduled in the months ahead. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

VDOT says, “Roundabouts enhance safety, improve traffic flow and cost less to maintain when compared to a traditional intersection.”

For more information about roundabouts, visit Innovative Intersections and Interchanges - Info | Virginia Department of Transportation.

The construction contract for the roundabout project is valued at approximately $2.4 million, with E.C. Pace from Roanoke is the contractor.

